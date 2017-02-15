Frustration continues over sidewalk delay

Fed up with continued delay in the completion of the federally-funded Safe Routes to Schools sidewalk along Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson city leaders plan to put those frustrations into writing.
The city council on Monday asked city manager Jon Herschell to draft a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) to air its grievances with the handling of the sidewalk project.
“I think it’s time that we just officially send the DOT a letter and say how we feel about it,” councilman Steve Quinn said.
During his report at Monday’s city council work session, public works director Jeff Killip said a contractor was scheduled to begin completion of the project last week, but no work has started.
See the full story in the Feb. 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
