Nicholson to purchase Benton?

A building which has been the center of the Nicholson community may be purchased by the city.
The City of Nicholson is considering buying the Benton Elementary School facility, which will close at the end of this school year.
No vote has been taken yet. The city plans to begin negotiations with the school system soon.
The Jackson County Board of Education heard from the Benton advisory committee about the project at its Thursday work session. The group has been working to find an alternative use for the facility that would “honor the city and school.”
Several options were considered, including converting the site into a cannery; renting office space to businesses and nonprofits; or moving Foothills Charter Education High School to the location.
In the end, the group decided to recommend allowing the City of Nicholson to purchase the building.
“That appears to be a win-win situation for the City of Nicholson – which we were asked to honor – and also the school system,” said Kathy Wilbanks, chairman of the advisory committee.
See the full story in the Feb. 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
