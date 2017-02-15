Commerce man runs from officers, hits car

A Commerce man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after he ran into a vehicle on I-85 while fleeing from police on foot.
Joseph Knight, 28, was pulled over for speeding (81/45) in downtown Braselton around 11:40 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. He pulled his vehicle over at the Hwy. 53 Golden Pantry, got out of the car and ran.
Knight, who had outstanding warrants, attempted to run across the interstate but struck the side of a moving vehicle and ultimately landed in the middle of the road.
An officer with the Braselton Police Department is being hailed as a hero by some after he pulled Knight from the interstate. He reportedly said he “could not just stand there and watch him get run over.”
The officer ran to Knight’s body, grabbed him and moved him off the road, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.
The West Jackson Fire Department was called to the scene and Knight was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville in moderate condition.
Knight’s fiancée, who was a passenger in the vehicle, reportedly received citations for letting an unlicensed person drive and providing false information to officers.
