Vernon Smith (02-22-17)

Vernon Lamar Smith, 87, passed from this life into the presence of his Savior on Sunday, February 12, 2017.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his three children, son, Steve Smith, Nicholson; daughter, Caren and husband, Dave Cummings, Glen Allen, Va.; son, Dan Smith, Cumming; seven grandchildren, Matt Smith and wife, Sue, Brent Smith, John Cummings and wife, Kayla, Sarah Cummings Feiler and husband, Michael, Tate Smith and wife, Abby, Melissa Smith, and Peyton Smith; and one great-grandchild, Mason Cummings.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcelle Fields Smith; parents, Deleon Smith and Lucille Smith; and sister, Dorothy Landrum.
Vernon was born in Oconee County, Ga., on June 7, 1929. He served his country as a sergeant in the United States Army from 1950-1953, and afterwards attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in business. He worked for Plantation Pipeline for many years, then operated as a residential and commercial building contractor in the Athens area, and retired from the US Navy Supply Corps School in 1998.
In his retirement years, he loved life as a cattleman on his farm in Madison County, before moving with his wife to Glen Allen, Va. in 2014. Vernon had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years at both Calvary Baptist Church and Joy Baptist Church in Athens.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway in Athens, Georgia. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Bernstein Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Athens.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
