BASEBALL: Leopards down Eagles, 3-2

The Banks County High School baseball team defeated East Jackson 3-2.
Austin Disharoon connected on a solo home run. He also recorded three strikeouts on the mound.
Judd Roberts logged a single and an RBI. Zane Millwood also logged an RBI.
The Leopards' next game is this Saturday vs. Alcovy and Ola. Both games are at Ola High School in McDonough.
