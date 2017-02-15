BASEBALL: Leopards down Eagles, 3-2

Wednesday, February 15. 2017
The Banks County High School baseball team defeated East Jackson 3-2.

Austin Disharoon connected on a solo home run. He also recorded three strikeouts on the mound.

Judd Roberts logged a single and an RBI. Zane Millwood also logged an RBI.

The Leopards' next game is this Saturday vs. Alcovy and Ola. Both games are at Ola High School in McDonough.
