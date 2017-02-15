Warehouse request back on agenda

Developers have renewed their request to annex a planned distribution center into the Town of Braselton.
CHI/Acquisitions LLC is again requesting the annexation and rezoning of 31 acres on Hwy. 124 with plans to construct a 460,000 sq. ft. speculative building. The site also borders Davis Street and Henry Braselton Boulevard.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the item at its Feb. 27 meeting. A second public hearing will be held March 9 at the Braselton Town Council meeting with a possible vote March 13.
The last round of public hearings brought pleas from community members who asked officials to deny the request. They cited concerns over traffic, property values and losing the “character” of the town.
It’s not clear if citizens again plan a push against the annexation. But hours after the hearing notice was published, one of those citizens, Brooke York, sent an email to town officials again pressing them to consider a moratorium on warehouse hearings and to create stricter development codes.
The CHI property is already zoned industrial in Jackson County and developers noted several times they could move forward with the project whether it’s annexed or not.
But that may not be the case.
“The proposed development would require a special use variance in Jackson County if the building size is larger than 150,000 sq. ft., but the property can currently be developed with multiple buildings totaling the same building square footage as our proposed development,” the group wrote in its new letter of intent.
See the full story in the Feb. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
