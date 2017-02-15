Condo community proposal deferred

Plans to construct a condo and commercial community in downtown Braselton have been deferred.
The Braselton Town Council voted Monday to postpone a rezoning request for the 14 acres surrounding the water towers on Hwy. 124 until next month.
Peggy Slappey Properties, Inc., plans to construct 101 residential units (split between four condo buildings and several detached residences) along with 18,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. The community would also include green space, a clubhouse and pool.
Developers hope to have a starting price under $200,000 for the condos. They expect it to attract seniors and young professionals.
Council member Becky Richardson requested a deferral on Monday and said she wasn’t ready to take a vote on the project.
“This is a big development,” she said. “I kind of got some pushback from it. I’m just not ready to make a decision.”
With two council members — Peggy Slappey and Tony Funari — recusing themselves from the vote, Richardson’s request carried weight. Mayor Bill Orr seconded her vote for deferral, fearing Richardson would vote against the application if it came to a vote that evening.
