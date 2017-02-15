GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Franklin named 8-AAAA Player of the Year 

Abbie Franklin’s comeback season now includes Region 8-AAAA’s highest accolade.
The Jefferson senior guard was recently named the Region 8-AAAA Girls Player of the Year.
The honor comes after Franklin missed nearly her entire junior season with a knee injury.
“I kind of feel like for her, it’s kind of the signature or the stamp on it that she’s kind of back — that she was voted Player of the Year by the coaches,” coach Jason Gibson said last week.
Franklin was runner-up for Player of the Year as a freshman in Region 8-AA and was Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore in Region 8-AAA.
“It just says a lot about her as a kid and her work ethic and the way she attacked the rehab and the work that took to get back,” said Gibson of Franklin, who also dealt with an ankle injury this year that forced her to miss games.
ALL-REGION 8-AAAA SELECTIONS FROM JEFFERSON:
Abbie Franklin, Jefferson (Player of the Year)
Jazmin Allen, Jefferson
McKenzie Tyner, Jefferson
Hope Forrester, Jefferson
Lauren Wagner, Jefferson (honorable mention)
McKenzie Ulmer, Jefferson (honorable mention)
