BOYS' BASKETBALL: Monroe Area too much for Panthers in region tournament

Jackson County’s region tournament game against Monroe Area unraveled for the Panthers in the third quarter in a 34-point defeat.
Jackson County trailed by 13 points at the half, but Monroe Area put the game away by outscoring the Panthers 24-7 in the third period in a 72-38 victory.
“We still thought we were in fairly good shape (at halftime) given the circumstances, but just their athleticism (was too much),” coach Chuck Butler said. “They just made a big run in the third quarter.”
The Panthers were missing starting point guard Brock McCullum with an ankle injury.
“That put is in a little bind at the guard spot,” Butler said. “We tried our best to spread them out and slow the game down.”
Christian Smith led Jackson County with nine points. Riley Roussel added eight points and Hunter Mealey finished with seven.
The Panthers closed the season at 3-22, having lost McCullum for the final six games.
“Losing your point guard at that time of the year is never good,” Butler said. “Not to mention that he is also our leading rebounder. I hated he missed those final games of his career and it showed how valuable he was for us in the lineup.”
Butler hopes the experience the younger players gained during a tough year will benefit the team moving forward.
“Now there are guys that definitely have that experience and have that knowledge now of knowing what it takes and what speed the game’s got to be played at,” he said. “You just only hope for the best moving forward.”
