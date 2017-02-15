BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons exit region tourney with loss to Stephens Co.

With a chance to qualify for the state tournament with a victory, Jefferson was unable to extend its season, losing in the first round of the region tournament to Stephens County last Tuesday (Feb. 7).
The Dragons, who hosted the 8-AAAA tournament, finished the season at 4-22.
“Looking back, I think the magnitude of the game, the first game in the region tournament, knowing that it’s the game that’s going to put you in the state tournament kind of got to the younger kids,” coach Bolling DuBose said.
Jefferson, which jumped out to an 11-5 lead early, was unable to recover from a cold spell that spanned part of the second and third quarters during which Stephens County went on a 16-0 run.
“We played hard,” DuBose said, “but we just didn’t play very smart. Just way too many turnovers, and we gave up way too many offensive rebounds and didn’t shoot the ball well. That’s not a good combination.”
Stephens County led by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Kasen Rainey led Jefferson with 20 points in his final game as a Dragon.
“He’s played like a senior,” DuBose said. “He’s played really hard. He’s played smart. He’s 6-1 and he’s playing a post position. We couldn’t have asked for much more out of him.”
DuBose looks forward to seeing this young team — which played multiple freshmen in key roles — grow as it works toward next season.
“They’ve just got to get some strength and grow a little bit,” he said. “They’ll be a lot better next year.”
