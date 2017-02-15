Terrance Walker (195 pounds) finished second in Class AA at last week’s traditional state wrestling tournament in Macon.
Walker defeated Junior Aguirre and Austin Jones in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to make it to the finals. He finished the season with a 37-6 record.
Walker was the youngest competitor in his weight class, head coach Kasey Hanley said, and Walker wasn't a starter at the end of last season.
"To basically go from not being a starter at the end of (last) season to placing second in state, he's had just a tremendous year," Hanley explained. "Hopefully there's more of that to come for him."
Walker will be a junior next season.
John Brooks (182) finished third at state. Brooks defeated Tahjah Watts in the quarterfinals before losing to Jacob Henderson in the semifinals.
He defeated BJ Bradford in the consolation finals to finish the season with a 36-7 record.
Davis Day (160) placed fourth at state. Day defeated Lincoln Gay in the quarterfinals and was defeated by Cade Lackey in the semifinals. He defeated Jared Cannon to make the consolation finals.
Day finished the season at 42-13 for the season.
"With the obstacles that we have faced this year, to have a second, a third and a fourth-place kid, and still finish in the top eight in state, was pretty good for these kids," Hanley said.
WRESTLING: Walker finishes 2nd at state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry