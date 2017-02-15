Banks BOE recognizes students

The Banks County Board of Education recognized students Monday night for their academic and club achievements.
Primary school students recognized for their scores in math were: Noah Phillips, Ryder Simpson, Christine Lindman and Anna Ray Thomas. Primary school student Colin Vituge was recognized for her reading accomplishments.
Elementary school students recognized for placing in the spelling bee were: Jessie Gee, Avery Hogue, Robert Walker and Christine Williams.
Middle school students recognized as being AR Points leaders were: Mitchell Bowman, Amber Morris and Ricky Hanson. Middle School students recognized for being Rotary Students of the Month were: Laura Davis and Dawson Welborn.
High school students recognized as the state winners in the ag mechanics competition were: Catherine Boyer, Ethan Cobb, Logan Ferguson and Tucker Carlan.
For more from the BOE, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
