Jefferson’s Nick Boobas opened the boys’ soccer season with a five-goal outburst in the Dragons’ 10-0 demolition of Franklin County Friday night on the road.
Hunter Beatty scored two goals and Luis Mendoza, Nick Wheeler and Ernesto Mendoza all added one goal each in the rout.
“Overall, Friday night was a good night offensively,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “We were able to open up offensively and to switch the field through our back line well. Our defending back line had a good game by providing good communication and winning one versus one battles throughout the game.”
Jefferson followed the win with an 8-0 win over Oglethorpe County at home on Tuesday during which Boobas scored four more goals. Luis Mendoza added two goals.
SOCCER
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 10, FRANKLIN CO. 0: The Lady Dragons blew out Franklin County on the road Friday in coach Molly McCarty’s debut.
TENNIS
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 4, WINDER-BARROW 1: The Dragons topped Class 6A Winder-Barrow on Friday to stay unbeaten. The Dragons got victories from Marcus Berninger (No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1), Caden Mantooth (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1), Caleb Wells and Caleb Tyler (No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1) and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework (No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-1).
The Jefferson girls’ team fell 5-0.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 4, FLOWERY BRANCH 1: Jefferson moved to 3-0 with a decisive victory over Class 5A Flowery Branch. Providing victories were Marcus Berninger (No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-3), Blake Lathrop (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1), Caden Mantooth (No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2) and Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells (No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 7-5)
The Jefferson girls’ team lost 5-0.
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Boobas scores five goals in season-opening Dragon win
