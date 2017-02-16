Rev. Herbert Ledford (02-11-17)

HIAWASSEE - Rev. Herbert Harold Ledford, 71, met Jesus face to face on Saturday, February 11, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was born in Murphy, N.C. on September 18, 1945, the son of the late Earl “Pop Daddy” and Vennie “Judy’s Mama” (McNabb) Ledford. Harold served as Pastor for Macedonia Baptist Church for 30 years as of this February, but his work extended far beyond the walls of Macedonia. He was lovingly known in the community as “Preacher Ledford” and often referred to as the community pastor. He was a man of his word, often selflessly serving others in their time of need. Preacher Ledford served as a Trustee at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and was on the Executive Board for the Georgia Baptist Convention.
He has driven a school bus for Towns County for 30 years. In previous years, he was a volunteer firefighter in Habersham County. While Preacher Ledford was well known for his kind heart and willingness to help the people of Towns County and surrounding areas, he took great pride in being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and was enthusiastically involved in his grandchildren’s life, attending and supporting their athletic and artistic activities. He was preceded in death by sisters, Eulene Lanning and Elva Dean Gunn.
Survivors include his loving wife, Viola Stewart Ledford; daughters and sons-in-law, Lora Ann and Tim McClure, Catawba, Va. and Dodie Lynn and Rodney Thomas, Baldwin, Ga.; grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, and Micah McClure and Maddie and Mason Thomas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Willaree and Thomas Johnson, Cornelia, Brenda and Frank Raper, Mt. Airy, Ga., and Judy and Lanny Word, Greenwood, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, February 12, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Funeral service were held Monday, February 13, with the Revs. Charles Holland, Doug Merck, Bradley Thomas,. Josh Bennett officiating. Eulogy written by Brad Smith. Music provided by Frank Raper, Victoria Malone, David Bramlett and Josie Bradley.
Interment was at Macedonia Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers were Butch Wright, Joe Rumfelt, Tim McClure, Rodney Thomas, Bo Bramlett, and Scott Hamilton. Honorary Junior Pallbearers were Mason Thomas and Micah McClure. Honorary pallbearers were Deacons of Macedonia Baptist Church
Contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church.
Banister Funeral Home, Hiawassee, was in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Herbert Ledford (02-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry