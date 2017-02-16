Lessie Caudell (02-14-17)

BALDWIN - Lessie Wilkinson Caudell, 79, of the Hollingsworth Community, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Mrs. Caudell was born on January 23, 1938, in Banks County, the daughter of the late Rogers and Lucille Nunnally Wilkinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Caudell; son, Hugh Clifton Caudell; and aunt, Mozelle Carlan. Lessie was a member of Charity Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Terri Caudell Cheek; and sister, Myrna Wilkinson, both of Baldwin.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, with the Revs. J. Frank Sailers, Billy Burrell, and Scott Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree Street, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, or to Pruitt Health Hospice, 700 South Enota Drive, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
