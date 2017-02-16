School system announces Pre-K lottery dates

Applications for the Barrow County School System’s 2017-2018 Georgia Pre-K Program Lottery will be accepted March 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the BCSS Professional Development Center (PDC), located at 179 West Athens St. in Winder.
Children must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017, in order to apply for the Pre-K program. Children who are 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017 and have not attended Georgia’s Pre-K Program as a 4-year-old may enroll in the BCSS Pre-K program.
Families should come to the PDC to pick up and complete a lottery application.
This information will also be available online at www.barrow.k12.ga.us/pre-k.html starting March 1, 2017.
Parents will be required to show current proof of residency to verify their elementary school attendance zone. Proof of residency is a utility bill (electric, gas, water, cable/satellite, garbage or house phone), settlement statement, or a rental/lease agreement. Parents will also need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate or other acceptable proof of age and identity to verify the child’s birthday/age.
A lottery number will be issued to each applicant.
The Pre-K Lottery application information must be turned in to the BCSS Professional Development Center Pre-K Program by the end of the day on March 31, 2017.
No faxes will be accepted. Any applications received after March 31, 2017 will be placed on the waiting list and will not be eligible to participate in the lottery.
Completion of an application does not guarantee that a child will be enrolled, but instead places the child on the list for the BCSS Pre-K Lottery for 2017-2018.
On April 7, 2017, nine separate lottery drawings will be held to determine the class lists and waiting lists for each elementary school.
These drawings are open to the public and will be held at the BCSS Professional Development Center.
Families who are interested in attending these drawings may attend according to the following schedule:
•Auburn Elementary, 9 a.m.
•Kennedy Elementary, 11:30 a.m.
•Bethlehem Elementary, 9:30 a.m.
•Statham Elementary, noon
•Bramlett Elementary, 10 a.m.
•Yargo Elementary, 12:30 p.m.
•County Line Elementary, 10:30 a.m.
•Winder Elementary, 1 p.m.
•Holsenbeck Elementary, 11 a.m.
The Barrow County School System will have 17 Pre-K classrooms located at the nine elementary schools.
All Pre-K students must attend a Pre-K class within their elementary school attendance zone.
The first 22 students drawn in the lottery from each elementary school attendance zone will be in Pre-K Class A, and the next 22 students drawn will be in Pre-K Class B for that school attendance zone.
The rest of the students drawn in the lottery will be used to establish the order of the waiting list for that school attendance zone.
Enrollment is limited to twenty-two students per class.
Any openings that become available in the 17 elementary Pre-K classes will be filled using the waiting list.
The Pre-K Director will keep documentation of the progression of the waiting lists.
All Pre-K classes/slots are pending state budget/funding and approval of the BCSS Pre-K Grant Agreement by Bright from the Start, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
