State contract to upgrade 8 traffic signal intersections around county

A $1.67 million Georgia Department of Transportation contract will be used for upgrades to eight traffic signal intersections around Barrow County.
Announced by DOT officials last week, the work is part of nine projects statewide totaling more than $89 million that will be aimed at relieving traffic congestion and improving pedestrian safety. The Barrow work will be completed by Fort Mill, S.C.-based American Lighting and Signalization, Inc. It will include new various flashing yellow left turn signals to help unclog busy intersections and the installation of countdown timers and signs instructing vehicles to yield to pedestrians.
The intersections to receive upgrades include:
•Ga. 211 at Carl-Cedar Hill Road/Rockwell Church Road.
•Ga. 53/Gainesville Highway at Rockwell Church Road.
•Atlanta Highway at Wal-Mart.
•Ga. 8/Loganville Highway at Matthews School Road.
•Ga. 316 at Ga. 211/Bethlehem Road/Statham Road.
•Ga. 316 at Kilcrease Road.
•Ga. 316 at Carl Bethlehem Road.
•May Street and Williams Street/Athens Street.
The work is expected to be fully completed by Jan. 31, 2019.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours associated with the projects will be made available in advance of construction, according to a DOT news release.
