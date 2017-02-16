Clay Maney (02-15-17)

CORNELIA - Clay Maney, 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.
Mr. Maney was born on May 8, 1933, in Banks County, the son of the late George Dewey and Mary Maxwell Maney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Hill Maney; sisters, Christine Marlow, Callie S. Maney, and Mozelle Cunningham; and brother, Vernon Maney.
Clay was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country. He was a retired employee of Atlanta Gas Light Company with 28 years of service and was also a retired poultry and beef farmer. Mr. Maney has been a member of Harmony Baptist Church since 1946, a total of 71 years. He was also a deacon at his church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Ron Hawkins, Cornelia; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jennifer Maney, Clermont; sister, Mildred Perry, St. Simons; brothers, Bruce Maney, Snellville, Marvin Maney, Demorest, and Sam Maney, Alto; and grandchildren, Molly Maney and Clayton Maney.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Revs. Tony Byrd and Gene Todd officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, Habersham County American Legion Post #84, and Rabun County DAV Chapter #15. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
