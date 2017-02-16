Winder-Barrow and Apalachee combined to only send five wrestlers to the GHSA Class AAAAAA state traditional tournament in Macon, but most of the guys who did go made some noise while there.
Winder-Barrow’s Cameron Best, back for his second consecutive state tournament, placed fifth at 285 pounds after entering as the No. 14 seed in a 16-man bracket.
Best dropped his opening match to Derrick Newton of Coffee, but steadily climbed up the ladder through the loser’s bracket.
He won a major decision over Greenbrier’s Jordan Adams and then pinned Cole Norsworthy of Evans and Tyler Purdee of Habersham Central to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Best fell there to Noah Latzsch of Chattahoochee, but bounced back to defeat Valdosta’s Demetrius Allen to claim fifth.
Apalachee was led by Preston Marlowe, who took sixth at 170 pounds. Marlowe opened up the tournament with a decision win over Glynn Academy’s Jaquarious Middlebrooks before falling into the consolation bracket with a loss to Richmond Hill’s Kevin Murry.
But Marlowe bounced back, winning major decisions over Dylan Allister of South Paulding Xavier Jamerson of Alexander to earn a spot in the consolation semifinals. He then fell to Pope’s Jordan Conley and Murry again in the fifth-place match to finish the tournament 3-3.
Also for Apalachee, Chance Wheeler went 2-2 at 195 pounds, Jackson Wadsworth went 0-2 at 182 and Sam Skinner went 0-2 at 160.
Apalachee finished 29th as a team in Class AAAAAA with 16 points. Winder-Barrow tied for 30th with 15.
