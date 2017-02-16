The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team has secured a state playoff berth.
The Lady Knights soundly defeated Loganville Christian 47-25 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the GISA Region 1-AAA tournament and are at worst guaranteed the fourth seed out of the region.
The Lady Knights will face top-seeded Heritage School in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Loganville Christian, which is hosting the tournament.
It was the third victory this season for the Lady Knights (10-12) over the Lady Lions as BCA won its fifth straight contest.
The Lady Knights have been rolling of late, defeating the Atlanta Girls School on Feb. 7 in a non-region contest, 48-32, and then knocking off Dominion Christian 43-20 on the road in their regular-season finale
Olivia Morgan led the way with 15 points while Bailey Brown added 14 and Catherine Doolittle had 8. Morgan and Brown were selected this week to the all-region team.
Once the seedings shake out, BCA’s region will be placed with Region 2 in the first round of the state tournament.
Meanwhile, the BCA boys’ season came to an end Tuesday night with a 64-45 loss to Loganville.
The Knights finished the year 4-17.
Tuesday’s game went back and forth in the first half before LCA began to gradually pull away in the third quarter. The Knights’ efforts weren’t helped by a poor free-throw shooting performance as they missed 15 shots from the line.
Tristen Green led the way for BCA with 17 points while Drew and Ray Peevy had 10 apiece.
“We scrapped,” BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said. “It was physical and we played hard. We missed too many easy looks. But all in all, I’m proud of the guys for how they kept fighting through this tough season.”
Drew Peevy was named to the all-region team while Ray Peevy garnered an honorable mention nod.
