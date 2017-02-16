2 killed in small plane crash near Barrow County Airport

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, February 16. 2017
Two people have been killed in a small plane crash near the Barrow County Airport and Ga. 82.

Capt. Scott Dakin with Barrow County Emergency Services said the crash was called in by airport staff.

Emergency crews are on scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of those killed have not been released.

Check back for updates.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.