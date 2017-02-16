2 killed in small plane crash near Barrow County Airport

Two people have been killed in a small plane crash near the Barrow County Airport and Ga. 82.
Capt. Scott Dakin with Barrow County Emergency Services said the crash was called in by airport staff.
Emergency crews are on scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of those killed have not been released.
Check back for updates.
