Banks man arrested after $43,200 worth of marijuana seized

Armando Cabrera Quintana of Banks County was arrested following a one-month-long drug investigation involving the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Stockton California Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Narcotics Unit.
The ARDEO learned Daniel Quintana of Stockton, CA., shipped nine pounds of high grade marijuana to an address in Habersham County.
The ARDEO intercepted the package with the marijuana in Athens. Through extensive investigative work, Habersham and Banks County authorities learned Armando Carbrera Quintana of Commerce used this Habersham address only as a receiving location for the marijuana that was shipped from his son.
The street value of the illegal drugs seized in this investigation is worth approximately $43,200.
Armando Cabrera Quintana, 57, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Armando Quintana was transported to the Habersham County Detention Center.
Daniel Quintana, 36, is also charged with charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Daniel is located in Stockton, Calif., where he is set to be arrested and extradited to Habersham County, Georgia to be processed on his charges.
This investigation continues. ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Habersham County, Stephens County, and Rabun County, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
