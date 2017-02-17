The children from the Congo read from a workbook in unison in a Jubilee Partners schoolroom in Comer. In an adjacent room, a refugee from Burma sits with coins on a chart. She’s learning how to count money. In the preschool room, children gather around a table on a snack break. There are puzzles and toys. There are laughs and the typical fascination when a smart phone is brought to floor level and the kids can see their faces reflected back in the camera. A child pokes her tongue out at herself in the phone’s screen and giggles.
Jubilee Partners, a Christian refugee welcoming camp in Comer, has been open for 38 years. In that time, over 3,700 refugees from 33 countries have been to the quiet country setting for what is typically a two-month stay. The refugees have generally been through a two-year application process before arriving at the camp, which is only a temporary home, a place where refugees learn about America and how to be productive and healthy here, before moving elsewhere. They take English classes. They learn about American culture. The Americans learn about them. It takes five years before a refugee can officially become a U.S. citizen. And Jubilee helps get that process rolling for many hopeful new residents.
Brad Smith, who has lived with his wife, Jennifer Drago, since the mid 1990s and raised three children at Jubilee, looks at the van of three Congolese women returning from Kroger Thursday morning. He imagines the shock a big box store is for women from a rural area of Africa. He recalls the amazement a refugee once expressed about a dog-food aisle, that such a thing existed, a long row of cans for pet food.
“This is for your dogs?” Smith recalled the man asking with wonder, since he had never seen such aisles, even for people.
The refugees often come from truly harsh settings, places with violence, famine, political oppression.
Families are sometimes torn apart before arriving at Jubilee. For instance, a mom and child may go through the vetting process and be approved for asylum in the U.S., but a dad may not. And a woman must make the choice of staying in a bleak refugee camp and keeping the family together or seeking a new life, minus one.
Drago wanted to understand more about their lives before they arrive at Jubilee. So last year, she took a four-day trip to Thailand to the Mae La Burmese refugee camp to see what life was like.
“In the camp I visited, there were 40,000 people,” said Drago. “I was there for four days. It would be hard to stay there and not have any options, no future for yourself and so many uncertainties. I don’t really know what it’s like to have my child cry from hunger.”
Drago said there are nine refugee camps for the approximate 100,000 Burmese refugees. Jubilee has welcomed almost 600 Burmese refugees since 2007. Burma (also known as Myanmar) borders Bangladesh, India, China, Laos and Thailand. The country has been torn apart by years of political strife and thousands have been forced to flee the land due to attacks from the Burmese militia, who have long targeted certain ethnic groups, such as the “Karen” in southern and southeastern Burma.
Drago said the Burmese refugees in Thailand are given bamboo to build a hut. They have little to eat and they aren’t allowed to work.
“They go out in the jungle and they cut things I don’t think about eating, the flower on the banana tree actually makes a pretty good salad,” she said. “They fish in the rivers there and they grow a lot of their food. Rice is their big staple and the United Nations food program provides rice. Rice, oil, salt and mung beans and fish paste and those are the five basic foods they get. And they go to the jungle to find their own food. There is a risk of being caught by the Thai police. You can get beaten up, deported back to Burma or put in jail. If you have any money on you, they’ll take that. A woman here, she learned that her brother had been caught by the Thai police working on a pineapple farm. They stole his money and they beat him to death. That happens.”
Drago said it’s important for those in such conditions to understand that the world hasn’t forgotten them.
“They have not been forgotten and they need to feel connected to the larger world,” she said. “That is important. And I was fortunate when I came here to be able to raise some money to send back to the school and the medical clinic. To have a chalkboard against a wall, a medical clinic with a few antibiotics on a shelf, it was really sad. And yet there was a lot of joy and care and love for people. They’re not just sitting around feeling sorry for themselves. They’re hard workers. They don’t have anything to make their life better and they go out and find it.”
When the refugees from Burma and 32 other nations have been welcomed by Jubilee, they find friendly faces, not just from the staff and volunteers but from the Comer and Madison County communities. There are about 30 Burmese families who have moved on from Jubilee and are now living in the Comer area. Many others are in Clarkston, near Atlanta.
Jubilee founder Don Mosley said the Comer community “deserves a Nobel Peace Prize” for how it has accepted and cared for refugees over the years. And in nearly four decades, those refugees have included five of the seven nations currently on the banned list that has created a national rift: Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Iraq. The camp has never had anyone from Yemen or Lybia, the two other nations on the list of countries temporarily denied access by the Trump administration. That ban is being fought in federal court this week.
Mosley said dealing with refugees in person is far different than thinking of them as abstractions.
“I would say the most important aspect of that work is that it’s face to face with real people,” he said. “And it helps us to begin to separate out the stereotypes that dominate our thinking so much of the time. Sure, there are terrorists in the world. And we have to be cognizant of that. We can’t just ignore that fact. But we also, if we love children, and children all over the world, have to see more than that. I’ve traveled to more than 75 countries and I’ve never seen babies or small children I didn’t love. They’re beautiful everywhere. And if we recognize that the overwhelming majority of people around the world, anywhere, the refugees, are, in fact, victims of great violence, then we should be willing, especially those who call ourselves Christians, to do what Jesus said and love our neighbors and learn to put the effort in to distinguishing between so-called terrorists and the great majority of people (refugees) who are victims themselves of terrorism.”
Smith voiced similar feelings, saying that helping others is a necessity.
“There are Syrian refugees who have come for the last several decades and they are often at a higher education level than we see,” he said. “And we’ve seen a good track record at how they’ve done. We all know the awfulness of the war and I think we should do anything we can do for folks who are screened and pass those checks. We should accept them with the same hospitality that people from other countries receive.”
Smith said he believes America is at its best when it recognizes its good fortune and tries to share it.
“I think most Americans would say no things aren’t perfect, but as a whole, I think we feel blessed to be in this country,” he said. “Well, to whom much is given, much is expected. So I think we always have to look at who we can help. And I think it’s important to be involved in some personal way. For instance, this morning we have a retired teacher who comes four mornings a week. I think everyone needs to be looking at some ways you can help. And I think as a country we can too.”
Smith and others at the camp say there are plenty of heartwarming stories that make their work feel worthwhile. The staff hears them on Thanksgiving, when there’s always an open door for former refugees who’ve stayed at Jubilee. This past Thanksgiving, 370 people showed up to share a meal and offer thanks for their good fortune. It’s a “coming home” for those who’ve permanently separated from their homeland.
Smith laughed and thought about a catch phrase that might sum up the Southern hospitality that he feels in Jubilee, not just on Thanksgiving, but year round.
“It’s Southern hospitality, so share it,” he said. “Or, Southern hospitality, pass it on. Or, y’all come.”
At lunch, the Jubilee staff talks about the departure of a Congolese family the following morning to an apartment complex in Clarkston. There is a customary departure gathering for those leaving the camp. The refugees are given kind farewells before starting out on their own, where a new life awaits them. For some, it’s work at a chicken plant. For others, it’s house cleaning. Still, for others, it’s a step toward a child earning a full scholarship to Emory University. Smith relayed one such story, smiling.
Meanwhile, the Congolese women put up their Kroger groceries. And the classes continue — spare change counted correctly, workbooks read in English in unison by kids with a Congolese accent.
“Very good,” they are told.
And the work of welcoming continues in Madison County.
