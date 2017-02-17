Madison Co. IDA to meet Feb. 20

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Financial report
•Water requests
•Sewer request
•Utility director report: billing report
•Other IDA-related issues: property sale
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters and land acquisition
