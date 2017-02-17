On to round two: Jefferson girls get past Gilmer, reach Sweet 16

Jefferson posted a 23-point win, but it wasn’t necessarily a comfortable one.
The Lady Dragons (23-5) beat Gilmer County 58-35 in the first round of the state basketball tournament on Friday despite struggling to shoot the ball from both the floor and the free throw line.
The Lady Dragons forced 27 turnovers on the night, which helped them pull away from the fourth-seeded Lady Bobcats.
“I’m proud of our girls’ effort,” coach Jason Gibson said. “I thought we played hard. I thought we did a really good job in our defensive game plan.”
Abbie Franklin led Jefferson with 15 points, Jazim Allen added 12 and Mariah Starks finished with 10.
The victory propelled Jefferson to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. The Lady Dragons will host Luella (17-10) on Wednesday (Feb. 22).
Facing an 11-13 Gilmer team on Friday, Jefferson held only a 29-22 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Dragons struggled to convert layup opportunities and did not hit a 3-pointer all night. Jefferson’s difficulties at the free throw line made the game closer, too. The Lady Dragons went just 7-for-21 in the first half, though they converted 14-of-18 attempts in the second half.
“In a game like this in the state tournament when you miss as many layups as we did and you miss as many free throws as we did, you’re not going to have positive results most nights,” Gibson said. “So I was proud that we were able to survive and advance and move on.”
Jefferson began separating itself from the Lady Bobcats, who went 3-9 in Region 6-AAAA play, with a 10-2 spurt in the third quarter to push the lead out to 39-24. The Lady Dragons took a 43-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth, Hope Forrester blocked a shot which led to a run-out lay-up from Franklin on the other end to extend the lead to 49-29.
Jefferson led by as much as 26 points in the final minutes securing its 14th-consecutive win. The Lady Dragons have not lost since Dec. 28.
“I’m proud of the girls’ effort,” Gibson said. “We found a way to win on a night when we did not shoot the ball very well from anywhere.”
Gibson believed that depth played a factor in the end as the Lady Dragons subbed in masses regularly throughout the game.
“We wanted those bodies to have to run up and down the floor a lot, and they did,” Gibson said. “And we pushed the tempo.”
Moving forward, the Lady Dragons know little about the Luella team they’ll face in the next round. The first objective was to reach this point.
“One of the things I learned a long time ago was not to worry about the next step until you’ve climbed the one in front of you … our focus was solely on Gimer County to this point,” Gibson said. “So we’re going to take one game at a time, one practice at a time, one possession at a time, one play at a time. That’s got to be the journey for us.”
