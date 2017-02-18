The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team finished fourth in this week's GISA Region 1-AAA tournament, falling to Holy Spirit Prep on Friday, 52-38, in the consolation game at Loganville Christian.
The Lady Knights will visit Region 2 champion Pinewood Christian Academy in the first round of the state playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bellville.
BCA (10-14) trailed just 22-19 at halftime Friday against Holy Spirit, but the Lady Cougars relied on a string of 3-pointers to pull away in the second half. The Lady Knights were led in scoring by Olivia Morgan and Callie Birt with 10 points apiece. Bailey Brown had 6.
BCA was playing in the consolation game after losing to the Heritage School 45-21 in the semifinals Thursday. The Lady Knights fell in an early 7-0 hole and couldn't dig their way out of it as they were plagued by numerous turnovers. Morgan was the leading scorer for BCA with 9 points.
Basketball: Lady Knights finish fourth in region, will visit Pinewood in first round of playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry