ATHENS - Linda Sheffield Smith, 75, entered into rest Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Mrs. Smith was born in Donalsonville, Ga., the daughter of the late Joe M. and Audrey Philmon Sheffield. Mrs. Smith was the former owner of Linda’s Beauty Boutique on the Atlanta Highway in Athens, was a retired educator at Athens Tech with 25 years of service, where she received the Georgia Vocational Association Educator of the Year Award in 1979. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of the University of Georgia, having obtained a Bachelors of Science in Education Degree in 1984. Mrs. Smith received her Masters Degree from North Georgia College in 1995, and served on the Jackson County Department of Family and Children’s Services Board. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Craig Lovin; and brothers, Jim Sheffield and Joe Sheffield, Jr..
Survivors include her husband, Thomas James Smith, Athens; son, Mark Smith and his wife Sherri, Athens; three daughters, Vicki Lovin and her husband Bruce, Greensboro, Donna Sorrells and her husband Don, Talmo, and Paula Loyd and her husband Steve, Darien; brother, Phil Sheffield and his wife Susan, Watkinsville; sister, Rachael Bell and her husband Don, Lakeland, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, from Forest Heights Baptist Church in Avenue, Athens, with the Revs. Mike Purdy and Bruce Lovin officiating. Burial was in the Attica Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Cody Lovin, Ryan Smith, Hunter Loyd, Trey Sorrells, Hunter Sheffield and Conor Smith.
Memorials may be made to Silver Leaf Assisted Living, 705 Whitehead Road, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Linda Smith (02-16-17)
