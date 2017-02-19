James Keith Paul (02-12-17)

COMER - James Keith Paul, 54, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017.
Born in Athens, he was the son of Sylvia King Paul and the late James Carl Paul. Mr. Paul loved fishing, guns and was involved with the Boy Scouts.
Survivors include his son, James Wesley Paul; his mother, Sheila Paul Morgan; and one sister, Carla Jennings.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, at Carlton Baptist Church. Interment was at Carlton City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Boswell, Jeffrey Glenn, Jonathan Burke and Kip Martin.
Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association, P. O. BOX 420648, Palm Coast, FL 32142-0648.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
