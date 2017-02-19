James Keith Paul (02-12-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, February 19. 2017
COMER - James Keith Paul, 54, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Born in Athens, he was the son of Sylvia King Paul and the late James Carl Paul. Mr. Paul loved fishing, guns and was involved with the Boy Scouts.
Survivors include his son, James Wesley Paul; his mother, Sheila Paul Morgan; and one sister, Carla Jennings.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, at Carlton Baptist Church. Interment was at Carlton City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Boswell, Jeffrey Glenn, Jonathan Burke and Kip Martin.

Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association, P. O. BOX 420648, Palm Coast, FL 32142-0648.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.