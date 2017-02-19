Dabney Coile (02-18-17)

COMER - James Dabney Coile, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Coile was born in Danielsville on December 4, 1929, the son of the late Pat Chapman Coile and Allene Collins Coile. He was a farmer and a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Pauline Nelms Coile; and brothers, Lint Coile and Charlie Coile.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Lisa Coile, Comer; daughter, Debbie Crider; grandchildren and spouses, Eric Coile, Andy and Lauren Coile, Justin and Lindsey Crider, and Christa and David Prys; great-grandchildren, Harley Coile, Kara Coile, Ada Coile, Gabi Coile, Abigail Coile, and Sarah Grace Prys; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Martha Coile, Comer, Jimmy Coile, Hull, and Larry and Linda Coile, Hartwell; and sister-in-law, Carol Coile, Athens.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 20, at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Doug Conwell, Reggie Vaughn, and Willard Crider officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
