Darlene “Ma” Hilley (02-15-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Darlene “MA” P. Hilley, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Addie Porterfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Brown Hilley; son, Nelson Hilley; granddaughter, Teresa Hilley Hix; grandson, Ben Dobbs; and three sisters and one brother. Mrs. Hilley was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include children, Thomas Hilley, Don (Marie) Hilley, Wanda (Larry) Evans, Dale Dobbs, Melissa (Ronnie) Goss, Caren (Timmy) Cargile, June (Terry) Armistead, Faron (Amy) Hilley and Darren (Dapheny) Hilley; seventeen grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Sunday February 19, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with Pastors Ryan Wyatt and Wayne Wills. The interment will be in Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tracy Hilley, JT Hilley, Sawyer Hilley, Brad Dobbs, Brian Dobbs, Austin Daniels and Dwayne King.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Gospel Barn, 444 Rogers Mill Rd., Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
