Man reports tax scam

A man on Nowhere Road told Deputy Larry MacKay that he had received a call from someone claiming he had an IRS warrant for his arrest.
The man said he told the caller he should contact his mother, who is an accountant and who handles his tax information. The caller then hung up. His mother told him it was a scam and to call the sheriff’s office.
MacKay told him that the IRS would have contacted him by mail first, as well as his tax preparer, if there were issues with his return.
He said he may have given the caller his Social Security Number and was told to notify credit bureaus.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•A case of possible child molestation was reported on Whitsel Road last week, according to a report by Deputy Christian Sisk. The incident was turned over to the investigations department.
•A suicide threat was reported in the county last week.
•Harrassing phone calls were reported on Woodale Street. Deputy Bradley Osborne met with the victim at the sheriff’s office and she told him she had received several text messages that said things like “you won’t see it coming,” and other threatening statements.
•Burglary was reported on Colonial Drive. Deputy Christian Sisk went to the home where a man told him two chainsaws were taken from his storage shed. The shed was locked and the owner was uncertain how anyone got in.
•Theft by taking was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road last week. Deputy Christian Sisk was dispatched to the scene where a man and his wife told him a red Honda mini bike and a blue Falcon 90 ATV had been stolen.
•A woman on Reese Lane called 9-1-1 to report that her 14-year old daughter was “raising hell,” including throwing a water bottle at her sister’s head, just missing her.
She then began yelling at her mother and both of her sisters about why she had to clean up a mess in the living room that she had made with chips that she spilt in the floor.
She also told Deputy Neal Hinsley that her daughter also goes through the house and knocks holes in the wall and doors in the house when she doesn’t get what she wants. She also said she has had to call 9-1-1 on her daughter before.
•Harassing phone calls were reported on Garnett Ward Road.
Deputy Daniel Martin met with a woman at the sheriff’s office who said her husband constantly sends her text messages stating such things as “I hope you get raped, tied up and robbed.”
She said she is separated from him but that they are still legally married.
•An argument at the high school between two students continued after school when one of the male students and several of his friends traveled by vehicles over to the freshman parking lot where they met with the other student he had been arguing with, along with his older brother. They were waiting for a ride to pick them up.
Some words were exchanged again and one of the boys grabbed a pipe of some type out of his vehicle and started yelling, “ I will kill you p*&&^” “ and “don’t let me catch you alone.” Several of the boys with him allegedly told him not continue to do that and they then left the parking lot. Resource officer Mark Jerome charged the boy with having a weapon on school grounds and disorderly conduct.
•Deputy Taylor Arrendale was dispatched to Moriah Church Road on Feb. 6 concerning a disorderly person with a knife. Upon arrival he met with five people at the scene. One of the men told him that a woman in the group became angry for an unknown reason and believed he was out to get her. She allegedly grabbed a knife and threw it to the ground. The woman said she was in the process of moving out and that the man got in her face acting as if he was going to hit her. She said she already had the knife in her hand, which she said she was using in her packing. She said the only reason the man had called 9-1-1 was because he wanted her out of the house. The other woman in the group backed her up in her story.
Man reports tax scam
