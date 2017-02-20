BOE hears details of E-SPLOST referendum

The school system is gearing up for the E-SPLOST referendum vote, scheduled for March 21 at the new elections office on Rock Quarry Road. Early voting begins Feb. 27 and runs through March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The one-cent sales tax referendum extends the current one-cent sales tax and if approved, will fund continued bond payments on the recent high school construction and renovations at Comer Elementary.
Superintendent Allen McCannon told the board of education Tuesday night that by using the E-SPLOST funds for capital improvements, the millage rate on property taxes has remained stable at 16.99 since 2007.
He said based on current projections the majority of the funds will have to be used to continue paying for previous construction, not new construction. He said any additional funds collected over the bond payments could be used for items that will be listed on the ballot (such as a fine arts center).
“Based on current projections, the chance of generating substantial funds over the required payments is unlikely,” he said.
McCannon said if the E-SPLOST is not approved, the school system would have to find additional revenue, likely through an increase in property taxes.
He stressed that the E-SPLOST is not a tax increase and that if approved will simply keep the one-percent sales tax at its current level for an additional five years. He said voters have liked this in the past because it spreads the costs of education to all citizens and even to visitors, not just property owners. The E-SPLOST was approved by over 80 percent of voters five years ago.
In other business, the board of education was presented the proposed 2017-18 school calendar, which is expected to be voted on at next month’s meeting. The proposed calendar shows school starting on Aug. 4, 2017 and ending on May 22, 2018. Graduation ceremonies would be held Friday, May 25.
The board heard from county tax commissioner Lamar Dalton about the consideration of an additional tax exemption for the over 500 property owners over 80 years old. He said the exemption, if approved in a proposed referendum next year, would give an average of $45 to $60 off their tax bills, with the exemption costing between $35,000 and $42,000. He asked the BOE to select a board member and a public member to serve on the committee to discuss the project.
During special recognition, the board recognized District Spelling Bee winners: MCMS student Allen Stephens (first place), Colbert Elementary student Netanya Haley (second place) and MCMS student Kassidy Abbs (third place).
BOE hears details of E-SPLOST referendum
