Margaret Miller (02-17-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 20. 2017
MILNER, GA - Margaret Ruth Ring Miller, 94, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, February 17, 2017.

Mrs. Miller was born in Indiana, the daughter of the late Scott Paul Ring and Rosa Viola Goodrich Ring. Mrs. Miller worked as a volunteer with the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center for 18 years, was retired from the manufacturing industry, and was a member of Galilee Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar John Miller; a sister, Gladys Hagg; and two brothers, Paul and Eugene Ring.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Ann Frye, Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Mickey Lee Miller and his wife Sue, Powder Springs; daughter-in-law, Nelda Miller, two grandchildren, Lee Miller and his wife Rania, Anne Pye and her husband Earl, all of Milner; and three great-grandchildren, Mady Pye, Alan Pye and Allie Miller.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, with Minister Tom Plank officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

