Millicent Louise McCabe (02-19-17)

NICHOLSON - Millicent Louise Martin McCabe, 74, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born February 28, 1942, in Hall County, Gainesville, the daughter of Claud J. and Mamie Lee Stewart Martin. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Millicent Renae Ebner; and by half-siblings, Grady Martin and LaCleta Robinson; full siblings, Geraldine Sailers, Juanita Anderson, Myrtie Lee Garner, Carlton and Alton Martin and Nora Hayes.
Survivors include her husband, Orvin “Mac”; sons, Scott Ford (Dominique) and Gregory Ford (Celina); step-children, Pat McCabe (Charlotte), Linda McCabe (Bo) and Shawn McCabe; sisters, Lanelle Romines and Martha (Cecil) Garrison; brothers, Seaborn and Harold Martin (Angela); plus numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Millicent loved to travel and was blessed to see a lot of the world, both internationally and stateside. Her flower gardens were her delight and her family was a very important aspect of her life. All through the years of her declining health, she stayed upbeat, always smiling, ready to encourage others, very seldom mentioning any pain she was experiencing. Her sisters, Lanelle and Martha, along with their husbands, got to be a part of some of her travels. They will never forget all the fun and loving companionship they enjoyed with Millicent and Mac on these trips.
She loved the Lord and that love shone out brightly.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastors Eugene Head and Wendell Stover officiating. The burial will follow the funeral and be located at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
