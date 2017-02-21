James Smith Jr. (02-26-17)

Tuesday, February 21. 2017
COLBERT - James Richard Smith, Jr., 78, passed away. He was the son of the late James and Evelyn Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Smith; a son, James Richard Smith, III; six other children; sisters, Jean and Carol; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. The family will visit at the funeral home, Saturday February 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. The interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

