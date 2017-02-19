Skylar Renae Duzan gained her wings Monday, February 13, 2017.
Survivors include her father and mother, Daniel Duzan and Brittany Duzan; brother, Tyler Duzan; sister, Braelyn Duzan; grandparents, Jeff and Donna Williams, Eric and Sheryl Duzan; great-grandparents, Albert and Marjorie Williams, Charles and Patricia Huntsinger, Wayne and Dianne Smith and Evelynn Meadows; aunts and uncles, Jorden Williams, Tommy and Kimberly Morgan, Tommy and Kaylea Anglin; great-aunts and uncles, Travis and Penny Sims, Doug Huntsinger and Dustin Jones; in addition to many other loved ones.
Pallbearers were Tommy Anglin, Michael Wilbanks, CC Huntsinger and Corey Hale. Services were held Saturday, February 18, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with Wayne Huntsinger officiating. Graveside services were at Colbert City Cemetery.
Rest in peace our littlest princess, Love Mommy, Daddy, Bubba and Sissy.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Skylar Duzan (02-13-17)
