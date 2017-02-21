Shannon Ewing (02-16-17)

Shannon Murphy Ewing, born July 27,1967, the son of Henry Pettit Ewing and Sarah Murphy Ewing Barron, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Survivors in addition to his parents, include his stepmother, Joyce Bagby Ewing, Lori Brown Ewing, his wife of 27 years and a daughter, Kaylee Ruth Ewing, a son, Bailey Thomas Ewing, his brother, Henry Pettit Ewing II and his wife Marty, nephew Steven Ewing, a stepsister, Marie Barron Plymail and a stepbrother, Trent Burnsed, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of Walton County, he graduated from MACHS in 1985 and from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1987. He earned his Agricultural Engineering Degree from the University of Georgia in 1989 and began his professional career at Andrews, Hammock, and Powell in Macon and then on to Fouts Plumbing. He then worked for Hightower Consulting Engineering Firm in Social Circle. He co-owned Logos Construction Company and joined Technicon Engineering Firm in Macon, Georgia, where he was a project manager. His role and focus changed and developed over the years to include electrical and industrial engineering, designing and problem solving for various companies. He was a contract project manager with the Georgia Army National Guard and was invited to deploy to Afghanistan for one year as part of an Agricultural Development Team to assist in rebuilding the country's agricultural system.
He returned home to Technicon/Clark Nexsen as a project manager specializing in Industrial Engineering for processing companies. He recently earned his Professional Engineering stamp in Mechanical Engineering and as an innovative thinker, he recently developed a new/unique process for eye wash stations in industrial plants. This process is scheduled to be included in engineering professional publications and named the Ewing Effect in his honor.
Shannon was a dedicated Christian accepting Christ as a teenager and was involved in many areas of ministry. He was a part of Campus Crusade for Christ on UGA's campus, was a youth leader in several churches and was a mentor and spiritual father to many who crossed his path. He enjoyed many pasttimes including building anything, mechanics, riding motorcycles, cooking and eating and mostly family and visiting with people. He was a very supportive husband and father and was involved in all that his children did including being a dance Dad, karate Dad, cheer Dad, pageant Dad and dragon con Dad. He is loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 24, at 1 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church in Loganville, Ga.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
