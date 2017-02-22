Replacement of the 50-year-old bridge that carries State Route 98 over Hickory Level Creek started in late August of 2016 and drivers will see demolition activities begin this month.
On Thursday, February 23, traffic will shift over to the temporary detour bridge while the demolition of the former SR 98 structure occurs.
The new bridge will be 140 feet long, with two 12 foot lanes and 8 foot shoulders. The on-site detour bridge is 101 feet long and was constructed using preformed concrete panels.
The project was awarded to E.R. Snell of Snellville in February 2016 for the contract amount of $2,560,671.
Concept reports and other documents related to this project can be accessed from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s interactive project search tool, GeoPI search for project ID 0007156.
Bridge work underway at Hickory Level Creek bridge
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry