Bridge work underway at Hickory Level Creek bridge

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
Replacement of the 50-year-old bridge that carries State Route 98 over Hickory Level Creek started in late August of 2016 and drivers will see demolition activities begin this month.

On Thursday, February 23, traffic will shift over to the temporary detour bridge while the demolition of the former SR 98 structure occurs.

The new bridge will be 140 feet long, with two 12 foot lanes and 8 foot shoulders. The on-site detour bridge is 101 feet long and was constructed using preformed concrete panels.

The project was awarded to E.R. Snell of Snellville in February 2016 for the contract amount of $2,560,671.

Concept reports and other documents related to this project can be accessed from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s interactive project search tool, GeoPI search for project ID 0007156.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.