Man ok after hole collapse

A worker apparently suffered no serious injuries after being trapped in a deep hole that partially collapsed around him Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in front of a home on Thornhill Circle in The Preserve subdivision in Jefferson.
Work was being done next to a house’s foundation at the front when the collapse happened.
Firemen from the Jefferson Fire Department and JCCI responded to the scene and the man was rescued from the hole at 5:55 p.m.
