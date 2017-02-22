Financial scam is convoluted

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
A man trying to sell items on Craigslist ended up with money that involved two businesses, three states and a check that was no good.

The Nicholson man said he had items listed for sale for $400.

A woman told him she was interested in buying the items. She told him she would send him a check for $1,500 and he should send her shipper $1,100.
The man said he got the check, and it was for $1,800.

The return address was a company in Orangeburg, S.C. The check was written on a business account at Covenant Bank in Pottstown, Penn.
The UPS tracking log showed the check was sent from Brooklyn, N.Y.

He took the check to Tabos Grocery and was told it was not good. He took the check to his bank and it put a hold on all funds. He was told not to communicate with the woman.

See more incidents in the Feb. 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.