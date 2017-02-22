Financial scam is convoluted

A man trying to sell items on Craigslist ended up with money that involved two businesses, three states and a check that was no good.
The Nicholson man said he had items listed for sale for $400.
A woman told him she was interested in buying the items. She told him she would send him a check for $1,500 and he should send her shipper $1,100.
The man said he got the check, and it was for $1,800.
The return address was a company in Orangeburg, S.C. The check was written on a business account at Covenant Bank in Pottstown, Penn.
The UPS tracking log showed the check was sent from Brooklyn, N.Y.
He took the check to Tabos Grocery and was told it was not good. He took the check to his bank and it put a hold on all funds. He was told not to communicate with the woman.
