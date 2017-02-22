Sue Phillips (02-19-17)

COMER - Sue Phillips, 81, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Dupree and Lutrelle Esco Phillips. Ms. Phillips was valedictorian of her senior class at Comer High School, where she also played basketball. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and most importantly, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Phillips.
Survivors include brothers, Ellis Phillips and Reginald Phillips; nephews, Ellis Phillips Jr., Lance Phillips (Regina), Landon Phillips and Michael Phillips (Sandy); niece, Gretchen Guest (Allen); great-nephews, Christopher Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Colton Phillips, Cody Phillips, Chandler Phillips, Tucker Phillips, Alex Phillips, Ben Phillips, Grant Guest and Carter Guest; and great-niece, Kinley Phillips.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 21, at 3 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
