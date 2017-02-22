BASEBALL: Dragons plate 36 runs in opening-day blowouts

The Jefferson baseball team teed off on opening day pitching in getting off to a 2-0 start.
The damage inflicted: 36 runs, 27 hits and 13 extra base hits combined in Saturday victories over Lumpkin County and Commerce.
“I was pleased with it,” coach Tommy Knight said. “I was a little worried about us swinging the bat after our scrimmage because we didn’t. But we swung it pretty good (Saturday). I was pleased with the change in the offense definitely.”
The Dragons, 21-9 a year ago, opened with an 18-1 win in five innings over Lumpkin County and closed the day with an 18-3 drubbing of rival Commerce in just three innings in Game 2. Both games were played in Commerce.
Jefferson (2-0) moves on this week to face former region foe Hart County (Thursday), defending Class A-Private champion Tattnall Square Academy (Saturday) and Brookstone (Saturday). All games are part of a tournament at Athens Christian.
Though pleased with his team’s showing on Saturday, Knight said there’s improvement to be made moving forward.
“It’s little bitty small steps with this group, and we’re just trying to get a little bit better,” Knight said. “We made a bunch of mistakes (Saturday) – base running mistakes, our pitchers weren’t around the plate as much as I would like for them to … it’s just going to be little things we’ve got to fix and just try to get better as we go.”
The 36-run outburst on Saturday followed a scrimmage loss last week during which the Dragons scored just three runs. Knight said Saturday’s improvement stemmed from young players simply growing more confident.
“We had guys in that scrimmage that it was their first at-bat against varsity pitching,” Knight said. “This is only the second and the third (time), but every time they get out there they’re going to get a little bit more comfortable and have an ‘I can get this done’ kind of attitude.”
Jefferson opened up with five runs in the first inning against Lumpkin County and built an 11-1 lead after four innings. The Dragons then put up a seven-spot in the fifth inning to bring the run-rule into effect.
Jacob Richards went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Lane Watkins homered and had three RBIs. Others with multi-hit games were Justin Cole (2-for-5, two RBIs), Chaz Evans (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Carter Evans (2-for-4, two RBIs).
In the nightcap against Commerce, Jefferson buried the Tigers with nine runs in the first inning and nine more in the third to build a 15-run advantage, ending the game early.
Cole went 4-for-4 with six RBIs, Sammy Elegreet was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Evans was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Clayton Jones and Billy Finch both finished with two hits and an RBI.
Due to the mercy rule being applied to both games, the Jefferson pitching staff had an abbreviated day.
Brandon Trefren started against Lumpkin County, surrendering a run and two hits over three innings. Patrick Hickox got the starting nod in game two, pitching two innings and surrendering two first-inning runs.
“I think we’re going to swing it,” Knight said. “I think our pitching will get better as the year gets on. We’ve really got two guys who have any varsity experience on the mound and that wasn’t a lot. The first part of the season is going to be ‘let’s figure it out.’ By the time we get to the playoffs, I hope we’re clicking on all cylinders.”
