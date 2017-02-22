The Banks County High School baseball season is off and running.
The Leopards went 2-1 in their first week of action, defeating East Jackson and Alcovy, and dropping a game to Ola.
“I’m very pleased where we are right now,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “Of course we have a lot of improvement to do before we get to where we want to be this year.
“It’s early. It’s always good to come away with two wins opening week.”
Against East Jackson on opening, the Leopards came from behind to snag a 3-2 victory.
Judd Roberts, who is coming off a leg injury he suffered during football season, hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Walker Rogers to win the game.
Austin Disharoon connected for a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. He also tossed six innings, giving up two runs and striking out three Eagles.
“That was a great game,” Kelley said. “It was well played. We did a lot of small ball in the last inning, a lot of bunts.
“Put pressure on them to make a play. Fortunately, we came away with the win.”
CJ Thomas put on a “fantastic” pitching performance vs. Alcovy, Kelley said. Thomas struck out three batters in the 4-1 win. The lone Alcovy run came on a passed ball.
Kelan Dalton went 3-for-4, hitting for three singles. Easton Staton drove in three runs off two singles. Zane Millwood had an RBI double.
In the loss to Ola, the Leopards trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth, where Ola got the bases loaded and was able to add six runs and win the game 11-4.
“We played hard. We didn’t give up,” Kelley said about the loss. “We continued to fight. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with a win on that one.”
The Leopards had only one error in two games last Saturday.
The Leopards played Morgan County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
The Leopards play a two-game series against Commerce on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game is at Commerce. Saturday’s game is at home.
BASEBALL: Leopards start season 2-1
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry