SOCCER: Leopards, Lady Leopards top Franklin Co.

The Banks County boys’ soccer team battled back from a 2-0 deficit to finish in a 3-3 tie vs. Franklin County last week.
The Leopards rattled off three goals to take the lead 3-2, but surrendered the game-tying goal in the final two minutes of play.
Jose Enriquez led the comeback, scoring two goals and Erwin Durmic scored the go-ahed goal.
Head coach Michael Boomer said he was “very proud” of how the team came back from the two-goal deficit.
“The team showed great character to not give up when down by two,” he said.
The defense played “extremely well,” led by Gavino Perez, Boomer added.
Girls’ Soccer Game
The Lady Leopards took care of business against the Lady Lions, winning 4-1.
McKinley Bramlett, Lucy Hughes, Destinie Martin and Kaylee Whitfield scored the Lady Leopard goals.
“With some new players and others playing in new positions, we are learning to work together in passing the ball around,” head coach Tammy Kennedy said.
The defense played “solid” led by Amber Sunderman, Cyan Martyn, Madison Standridge and Xiomara Olivares, Kennedy added.
Banks County played at East Jackson on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
Both teams play at West Hall High School this Friday.
