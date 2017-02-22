The Banks County High School girls’ tennis season begins this Thursday at home vs. East Jackson.
It is the squad’s first season in Region 8-AA. East Jackson is the only non-region match scheduled this season.
No seniors are returning for the Lady Leopards.
Returning starters include Amelia Lyons (third singles in 2016), Emily Morris and Lauren Collins (both played first doubles last season).
Key contributors include two freshmen, who are showing a lot of “promise” heading into the season, according to head coach Wendy Collins. They are Jillian Martinent and MaKayla Beckett.
Other returning players include Kendle Chambers, Peggy Reems, Caitlyn Marlow and Jasmin Artega.
Strengths: “This team is very coachable,” Collins said. “They listen very well and practice just as hard. They are the type of girls that spend extra time practicing to improve certain areas of their game such as serves, ground strokes and volleying.”
Weaknesses: “We need more time for our double’s teams to play together, to get use to each other,” Collins said.
Region outlook: “We are shooting for first in region, of course,” she said. “We have a new region this year, so we are planning on learning and growing with each match.”
Season outlook: Collins added the team hopes to win every match they play, and there’s time to mature and improve as a team.
GIRLS' TENNIS: Lady Leopards to have youth in ‘17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry