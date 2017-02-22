BOYS' TENNIS: Leopards to have mix of returning and new players in 2017

The 2017 Banks County boys’ tennis team returns three starters: Gabe Martin, Stetson Boswell and Hunter Payne.
The other contributors includes Griffin Goodwin and young players that are “going to have to step up,” McKinney said.
Strengths: “Returning starters are smart and good leaders,” McKinney said. “They'll help with the learning curve for the young guys.”
Weaknesses: “Overall, we have a young team and with that comes lack of experience, particularly in pressure situations,” McKinney said.
Region outlook: The Leopards are in Region 8-AA for the first time.
Season outlook: “We are going to put the best guys we have on the court and we are going to do the best we can, no matter who we are playing. If we do that, we will be successful,” McKinney said.
