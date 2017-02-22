Former Jackson County star enters Piedmont Hall of Fame

Former Jackson County multi-sport athlete Nikki (Sosebee) Wood enjoyed a stellar basketball career at Piedmont College. Now, it’s officially a hall of fame career.
Wood was inducted into the Piedmont College Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 11. She played for the Lady Lions from 2004-2008, scoring over 1,000 points.
“I was surprised and honored when I heard that I was being inducted,” she said.
A top scorer and rebounder for Piedmont, Wood was a four-time-first team all-conference selection in the Great South Athletic Conference (GSAC).
Wood earned GSAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2004-2005 after averaging 13.6 points and nine rebounds per game, including a 28-rebound performance.
Wood went on to average 11 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore, 11.2 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior and 11.1 points and 12 points and seven rebounds as a senior.
She scored her 1,000th point in December of her senior year. Wood was named GSAC Player of the Year that season.
“I am proud of the education I received from Piedmont,” Wood said. “I am also proud of winning two conference championships and getting two automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.”
Wood has both taught and coached in high school since graduating from Piedmont. She spent three years at Ola High School before moving on to Mill Creek, where she teaches mathematics and coaches the ninth-grade girls’ basketball team. Wood, who completed her master’s degree a few years ago, is married to Eddie Wood. They have one son, Ethan, and live in Jackson County.
Wood is now a two-time hall of famer after being inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame back in 2015.
“It feels great to be a member of two halls of fame,” she said. “Sometimes, I still can’t believe it. I am very blessed with the talent God has given me.”
