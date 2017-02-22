The Jefferson track and field teams posted convincing wins in a season-opening dual meet with Loganville on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
The girls’ team topped Loganville 358-213, while the boys’ team won 416-203.
First-place finishers for the Lady Dragons were Taylor Love (100-meter hurdles, 18.14; 300-meter hurdles, 52.28), Madelyn Long (100-meter dash, 14.36; high jump, 4-6), Mik Fowler (400 meters, 1:08.66; triple jump, 28-3), the girls’ 4 x 400 meter relay team (4:54.92), Maggie Dyer (800 meters, 2:38.15), Jennifer McColskey (discus, 83-01), Madison Lucus (pole vault, 7-6) and Ellie Isaacs (shot put, 34-11).
Finishing first on the boys’ side were Tanner Carson (110-meter hurdles, 16.88; 300-meter hurdles, 43.13), Addison Cochran (1,600 meters, 4:34.85), Addison Cochran (3,200 meters, 10:18.78), Clay Pender (400 meters, 51.68), the boys 4 x 100 meter team (45.14), the boys’ 4 x 400 meter team (3:45.81), Max Higgins (800 meters, 2:02.97), Dontae Wilson (discus, 148-01; shot put, 47-2), J.T. Minish (high jump, 5-10) and Thomas Martin (pole vault, 11-0).
Both teams are off until March 2 when they travel to Mill Creek for the ninth and 10th grade invitational. Jefferson will then compete in the March 4 Bartow Jenkins Invitational in Lawrenceville.
TENNIS
•FRANKLIN CO. 3, JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 2: The Lady Dragons fell to 0-4 with a narrow loss decided on a tiebreaker.
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 3, FRANKLIN CO. 2: The Dragons improved to 4-0 last week with a home win over non-region foe Franklin County. Caden Mantooth won at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2). Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells won at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2). Del Jakins and Cooper Kework picked up a win at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1).
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Jefferson track teams dominate opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry