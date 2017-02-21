GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall in first round at state

Despite her team not advancing any further in the state tournament than last season, Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Julie McCutcheon saw progress made in this year’s first-round loss.
The No. 4-seed Lady Panthers fell to top-seed Haralson County 61-49 on Friday night in the first round of the Class AAA girls’ state basketball tournament. Jackson County finished the year at 15-12.
“We feel that we got one step closer this year at the state level,” McCutcheon said.
Seniors Brianna Love and Logan Cook led the Lady Panthers in their final high school games. Love finished with 12 points and five assists, while Cook tallied 11 points. Another senior, Destiny Gaudlock, added eight points.
Haralson County (26-4) jumped out to a 15-11 lead after a quarter, and the Lady Rebels’ lead grew to 26-20 at the half and 40-32 after three quarters. Jackson County closed the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter, but Haralson County pulled away down the stretch.
Jackson County shot just 10 free throws but converted nine of those attempts. The Lady Panthers shot 37 percent from the floor.
“We kept our turnovers down and shot better from the field than we did in the region tourney, but Haralson proved to be a very good shooting team,” McCutcheon said.
This was Jackson County’s second-consecutive trip to the state tournament after breaking a 12-year state tournament drought last year.
“I think there are a lot of feelings about the game,” McCutcheon said. “On one hand we are disappointed because we know that the Sweet 16 level was definitely in reach this year. On the other hand, we are so proud of where we’ve brought this girls basketball program … This year’s team has accomplished so much to be proud of and it couldn’t happen to better group of young ladies. They are proof that hard work does pay off.”
Jackson County will lose four of its top five scorers (Love, Cook, Gaudlock and Skyyla Strickland) to graduation but will return its leading rebounder, Carlie Anderson (7.3 rebounds per game), along with three freshmen (Rose Boyd, Montgomery Garland and Cason Anderson) who played significant roles this season.
“We graduate four seniors that have helped build this program from the foundation up and they will leave big shoes to fill,” McCutcheon said. “But I think our younger players are very capable of doing big things and getting us back to the state level again next year. With Carlie Anderson finding success this year, I believe that she will lead the team in several categories next year. The future is bright for Jackson County girls’ basketball, and I expect that they are going to provide several more years of exciting basketball.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall in first round at state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry