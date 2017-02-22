BASEBALL: Barber fires one-hitter in Panthers’ win over Central Gwinnett

Jackson County pitcher Tyler Barber tossed a one-hit, 10 strike-out gem in the Panthers’ 1-0 home victory over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Panthers improved to 6-1 on the season with the victory.
Jackson County, which also beat Central Gwinnett 17-6 on Monday, scored its lone run in the third inning with an RBI from Logan Stockton.
Reed Drake went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Caleb Mathews went 2-for-2.
The Panthers return to action Saturday with a home doubleheader against Fannin County, starting at 1 p.m.
